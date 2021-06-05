Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 189,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

