General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.