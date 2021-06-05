Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.