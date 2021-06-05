Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $461.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $463.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.