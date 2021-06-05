Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

