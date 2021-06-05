Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

