Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.