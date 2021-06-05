Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Unilever by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

