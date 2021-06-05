The Cushing Renaissance Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
SZC stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
