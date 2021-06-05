JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
