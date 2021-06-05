$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Cowen upped their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.