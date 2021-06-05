Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $53.62 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.