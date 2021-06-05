Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,620 shares of company stock worth $20,576,045. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

