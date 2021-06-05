Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The ODP by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

