Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

