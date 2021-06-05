Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $24.84 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

