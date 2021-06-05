TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

