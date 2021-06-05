AMG National Trust Bank Sells 7,183 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

