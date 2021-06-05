Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $333.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $349.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

