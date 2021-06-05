AMG National Trust Bank Has $643,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.