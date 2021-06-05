Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

