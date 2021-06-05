Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $179.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.