Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $503,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

