Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

