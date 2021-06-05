Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
