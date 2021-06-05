Financial Survey: Midwest (MDWT) versus Its Competitors

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Midwest to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Midwest alerts:

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Midwest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1870 2130 82 2.38

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.95%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.05 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 9.36

Midwest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.33% 5.11% 0.74%

Summary

Midwest competitors beat Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.