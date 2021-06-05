Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,914 shares of company stock valued at $89,471,835 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

