EAM Investors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $17,731,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $13,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

TLS opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086,628 shares of company stock worth $101,865,124. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.