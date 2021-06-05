153,120 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.10. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.