Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.68% of YETI worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 75,979 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE YETI opened at $86.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

