National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on August 6th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

