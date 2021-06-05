Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$97.98 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

