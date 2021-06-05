Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.