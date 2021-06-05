EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $482.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.70 and a 52 week high of $490.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

