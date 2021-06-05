Viacoin Price Reaches $0.74 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Viacoin has a market cap of $17.17 million and $219,006.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00483004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,331 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.