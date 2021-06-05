district0x Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.73 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. district0x has a total market cap of $106.50 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

