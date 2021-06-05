Doctors Coin Market Cap Hits $165.80 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $165.80 million and $981,926.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

