Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Allegion worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE opened at $138.83 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.