Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.