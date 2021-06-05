HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.