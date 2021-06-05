Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $283.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

