Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $197.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

