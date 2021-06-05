Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

