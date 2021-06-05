Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

