Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.02-12.46 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

