Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.