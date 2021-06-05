Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

