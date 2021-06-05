Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Monroe Capital worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

