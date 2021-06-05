Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

