Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,239 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.