Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amdocs worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

